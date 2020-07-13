REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/6.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
SPORTS
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES
LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-USA
DC United v Toronto MLS game postponed due to virus test results
The Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC on Sunday has been postponed after tests conducted on the players produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said.
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-HOWARD-GREEN
Howard, Green miss Lakers practice over COVID-19 testing
Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard and Danny Green missed practice Saturday over COVID-19 tests, according to reports.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-MIL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan
Napoli host AC Milan in a Serie A match.
12 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI/CAS (TV)
Ruling in Man City's appeal against European ban
Decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland in Manchester City's appeal against two-year ban from European competition.
13 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-GET/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Getafe
Alaves host Getafe in La Liga. Also includes coverage of Villarreal-Real Sociedad.
13 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT