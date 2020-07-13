REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/6.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES

LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-USA

DC United v Toronto MLS game postponed due to virus test results

The Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC on Sunday has been postponed after tests conducted on the players produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-HOWARD-GREEN

Howard, Green miss Lakers practice over COVID-19 testing

Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard and Danny Green missed practice Saturday over COVID-19 tests, according to reports.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan

Napoli host AC Milan in a Serie A match.

12 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI/CAS (TV)

Ruling in Man City's appeal against European ban

Decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland in Manchester City's appeal against two-year ban from European competition.

13 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-GET/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Getafe

Alaves host Getafe in La Liga. Also includes coverage of Villarreal-Real Sociedad.

13 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT