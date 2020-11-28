Rugby-New Zealand shut out Argentina 38-0 in Tri-Nations test

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.

The All Blacks earned a bonus point to move five points clear at the top of the standings and will secure the title if Argentina or Australia do not win the final match of the tournament in Sydney next weekend by a substantial margin.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Hugh Lawson)