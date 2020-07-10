SEARCH
Russian Deputy PM proposes resuming international flights from June 15

10 Jul 2020 / 23:02 H.

    MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Friday proposed that Russia resume international flights to and from the country from July 15, two weeks earlier than the scheduled date of August 1 for resuming international air travel.

    Golikova said foreigners travelling to Russia would have to have proof of a negative test for COVID-19, taken in the last three days before their arrival, in order to enter the country. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

