SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 631 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks.

This brings the country's total tally to 37,546, with 545 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Daniel Wallis)