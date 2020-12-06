Seahawks place CB Flowers (hamstring) on IR

The Seattle Seahawks placed cornerback Tre Flowers on injured reserve with an ailing hamstring, the team announced Saturday.

Flowers, 25, will miss the Seahawks' next three games after sustaining the injury in the team's 23-17 victory at Philadelphia on Monday.

"He came out of the game with his hamstring tight, did the MRI and he's got something that we have to deal with," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Friday. "It's not a serious hamstring injury, but it's enough to really bother him this week, and to expect for him to turn around and bounce back around this week is a lot to expect."

D.J. Reed is expected to get the nod for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants (4-7) in place of Flowers, who is the team's starting right cornerback. Reed has started at left cornerback and nickel corner this season for the Seahawks (8-3).

Flowers has recorded 47 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games (seven starts) this season. He has 196 tackles and five forced fumbles in 41 career games (37 starts) with Seattle.

Also on Saturday, the Seahawks promoted offensive tackle Chad Wheeler from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Seahawks listed right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) as doubtful and added backup offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) to the injury report on Saturday. Ogbuehi is listed as questionable.

