Soccer-Kurzawa on the spot as lacklustre PSG go top in Ligue 1

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Layvin Kurzawa scored a second-half goal as a lacklustre Paris St Germain moved top of the Ligue 1 table with a 1-0 victory at Angers on Saturday.

Fullback Kurzawa volleyed home for his first goal of the season, allowing PSG to move onto 42 points from 20 games, two ahead of Olympique Lyonnais, who host Metz on Sunday.

Lille, who host Stade de Reims on Sunday, are third on 39 points.

Olympique de Marseille remained sixth on 32 points from 18 matches after slumping to an embarrassing 2-1 home defeat against third from bottom Nimes as Niclas Eliasson netted a second-half double. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)