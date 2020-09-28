Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp not anticipating any further arrivals

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Liverpool will not make further additions to their squad in the transfer window unless they lose first-team players to injuries, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

The reigning Premier League champions bolstered their squad with the signings of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas but look short on defensive cover, with both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip injured.

Fabinho had to deputise at centre-back in the 2-0 win against Chelsea last week, while teenager Rhys Williams started the 7-2 League Cup victory against Lincoln.

"I don't expect a lot," Klopp said. "The centre-half position - you think you are well covered, we have three top-class centre-halves, young players in behind, Fabinho as cover, and then all of a sudden three players are out for a few days.

"That's not nice but we cannot sort that in the market... that's not possible and we will not even try. If nothing serious happens, I hope we don't have to try but if the situation stays like it is in the moment then no, nothing will happen.

"For all the rest, I think we are in quite a good place now squad-wise and what will happen in the outgoing side, I have no idea in the moment. We will see."

Thiago, who sparkled in a 45-minute cameo against Chelsea, could make his first start for his new club against Arsenal on Monday if he passes a late fitness test. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)