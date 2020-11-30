Soccer-NZ's Phoenix sign Israel forward Hemed

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wellington Phoenix have completed the signing of Israel striker Tomer Hemed as a marquee player for the upcoming season, the A-League club said on Monday.

The 33-year-old began his career at Israel's Maccabi Haifa and has played for Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League as well as for Mallorca and Almeria in Spain.

He has been a part of the Israel national team since 2011, scoring 17 goals in 37 appearances.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said he was delighted to secure a replacement for Englishman Gary Hooper, who left for India at the end of last season.

"It's no secret the club was looking to improve its frontline with an experienced visa player, and Tomer provides what we – and no doubt the fans – think we need to improve on last season, someone who can convert our chances on goal and distribute to others," said.

Hemed will complete two weeks quarantine in Australia before joining up with his new team mates for the 2020-21 season, which begins on Dec. 27.

The Phoenix will be based in Wollongong, New South Wales for the whole of the A-League season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )