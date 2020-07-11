Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo to miss remainder of league season

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - Real Madrid defender Marcelo will likely be sidelined for the rest of their Liga title run-in after sustaining a thigh injury.

A statement from Real on Friday confirmed the injury to the Brazilian without stating when he would return although Spanish newspaper Marca said he would be out of action for three weeks.

Marcelo, 32, will miss Real's final four Liga matches -- against Alaves on Friday plus Granada, Villarreal and Leganes - but should return in time for their Champions League last-16 second leg at Manchester City on Aug. 7, added the report.

Real, targeting their first Spanish league title since 2017, are one point clear of second-placed Barcelona and can increase their lead to four with a home win over struggling Alaves. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)