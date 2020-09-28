Steelers WR Johnson leaves with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was being evaluated for a concussion and ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Texans.

Johnson sustained the possible concussion when he was hit hard by safety A.J. Moore and linebacker Dylan Cole after rushing for 9 yards on a reverse with 7:15 left before halftime.

The 24-year-old did not have a catch on two targets against the Texans after tallying 14 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

A third-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson entered Sunday with 73 career catches for 829 yards and six scores in 18 games.

The Steelers also ruled fullback Derek Watt out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

