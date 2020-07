CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Sudan's prime minister has accepted the resignation of six ministers including the finance, foreign and energy ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle, a government statement said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok also dismissed the health minister, and named interim replacements to lead all seven ministries, the statement said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)