Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that schools must open in the fall, as governors struggle with a steady nationwide increase in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen.

"SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!" Trump said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear what actions Trump was considering to force schools to open. Schools are largely under the jurisdiction of state and local governments. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)