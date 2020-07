COPENHAGEN, July 9 (Reuters) - Two Swedes were found guilty of bombing the Danish tax agency last year by a court in Copenhagen on Thursday and have been sentenced to four and five years in prison respectively.

The pair, aged 23 and 24, were found guilty of transporting a bomb via the Oresund Bridge, known from the TV crime series "The Bridge" and detonating the device in August 2019 in what the prosecutor had called a "terror-like attack". (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)