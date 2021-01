MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said on Thursday measures to tackle climate change needed to be ramped up significantly and achieving net zero global carbon emissions by 2050 would require a radical transformation of the economy.

"Failure at the COP [climate conference] in Glasgow is not an option," Kerry said at an online event.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)