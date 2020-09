WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Wednesday said the United States was in a "deep review process" of a deal Oracle struck with the popular video-sharing app TikTok's Chinese parent company.

Kudlow says "security and ownership" were important to President Donald Trump in the review process.

