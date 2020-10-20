U.S. Supreme court rejects Republican bid to limit mail-in voting in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed an extension of the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 3 election, declining a Republican request to block a lower court's ruling that gave voters more time.

The justices left in place a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in favor of state Democrats that had extended the deadline for state election officials to receive mail-in ballots postmarked by the evening of Election Day until three days afterward. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler)