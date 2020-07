LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to ban China's Huawei from its 5G mobile networks was welcomed by the U.S ambassador to the country, Woody Johnson, who said it was a win for fair trade and human rights.

"Britain's decision to protect its national security by banning Huawei from its 5G network is also a win for fair trade and human rights," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

