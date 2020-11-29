SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK's Raab says Brexit talks in 'reasonable position'

29 Nov 2020 / 17:01 H.

    LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union are in a reasonable position, with some progress on competition issues but significant differences outstanding on fishing, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

    "I do think we're in a reasonable position, there's a deal to be done," Raab told Sky News.

    Asked about a final deadline for talks, he said negotiations were into the "last week or so" but said the EU had previously moved the goalposts on a final deadline. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Edmund Blair)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast