UPDATE 1-Bahrain adds $470 mln in expenditures to 2020 budget for coronavirus impact- BNA

13 Jul 2020 / 21:28 H.

    (Adds context)

    DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain will add 177 million dinars ($470 million) to its 2020 state budget in emergency expenditures arising from fighting the new coronavirus pandemic, state news agency BNA said on Monday, reporting a royal decree.

    The small oil producing Gulf state was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from wealthy Gulf neighbours to avoid a credit crunch and has been working to plug its budget deficit.

    Bahrain has reported just under 33,000 cases of infection with the coronavirus and 108 deaths.

    ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)

