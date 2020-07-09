UPDATE 1-Defensives, firmer pound weigh on FTSE 100; homebuilders jump

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

By Shashank Nayar

July 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as a firmer pound and a selloff in financial and defensive sectors offset a jump in homebuilders following a 30-billion-pound stimulus package and signs of a pickup in the housing sector.

Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Development jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 as data showed buyers returned to Britain's property market last month when it reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown.

Persimmon also pointed to strong reservations since reopening its sales offices, sending its shares to one-month highs.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a 3.8-billion-pound ($4.80 billion) tax break in order to kickstart the housing sector, making it one of the main beneficiaries of his 30 billion pounds of extra stimulus.

Still, the export-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.2%, with consumer staples and utilities stocks being the biggest drags. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6%.

"Market sentiment right now is largely mixed as investors are holding back to get a sense of the effect of the announced stimulus package," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets.

A raft of global stimulus and improving economic data has powered UK stock markets after a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but a recent surge in global coronavirus cases has again pushed up demand for safe havens such as bonds and gold.

"If investors truly believed the economy was returning to pre-pandemic levels soon, gold wouldn't be standing today at 9-year highs, so it's evident that investors who are participating in this risk-on rally are also hedging their positions by adding safe havens," said Hussein Sayed, market strategist at FXTM.

In company news, aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce tumbled 8.2% as it said it had burned through 3 billion pounds in its first-half as the hours flown by its engines halved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; editing by Uttaresh.V)