UPDATE 1-EU has reached deal with Moderna for supply of COVID-19 vaccine - source

24 Nov 2020 / 19:38 H.

    (adds background)

    BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission has reached a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

    Last week Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

    In August the Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of EU states, said preliminary talks with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses of its vaccine, with the option of buying another 80 million. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Gareth Jones)

