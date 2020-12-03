UPDATE 1-Multiple casualties at English warehouse blast, PA Media reports

(Adds statement)

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, PA Media said on Thursday, citing Avon Fire and Rescue services.

The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. It said it had been joined there by the police and ambulance.

"The incident is ongoing," it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)