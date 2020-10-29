UPDATE 11-MLS Summaries

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: A. Long 89 Subs used: Royer 59 (Clark), Cásseres 59 (Davis), Romero 59 (Rzatkowski), Tetteh 74 (Stroud), Barlow 79 (White) New England (0) 0 Yellow card: Caldwell 43, Buksa 48, Fagúndez 57, Buchanan 75, Nguyễn 85 Subs used: Polster 46 (Caldwell), Nguyễn 63 (Manneh), Carles Gil 63 (Fagúndez), Buchanan 64 (Rowe), Bye 85 (Jones) Referee: Alan Kelly ................................................................. Cincinnati (0) 0 Missed penalty: S. de Jong 63 Subs used: Kubo 77 (Locadia), Abdul-Salaam 78 (Bailey), Vázquez 80 (Mokotjo), McLaughlin 90 (Pettersson) Sporting KC (0) 1 Scorers: R. Espinoza 57 Yellow card: Punčec 60 Subs used: Gerso Fernandes 46 (Shelton), Espinoza 46 (Hernandez), Cameron Duke 81 (Kinda), Hurtado 90 (Pulido) Referee: David Gantar ................................................................. Orlando City (2) 4 Scorers: D. Dike 29, C. Mueller 45+2, T. Akindele 60, Matheus Barrozo 90+2 Yellow card: Michel 88 Subs used: Michel 62 (Nani), Perea 62 (Akindele), Méndez 68 (Dezart), Matheus Barrozo 79 (Dike), Alvarado 79 (Mueller) Atlanta United (0) 1 Scorers: E. Torres 87 Yellow card: Meza 46, Remedi 81, Adams 91 Subs used: Lennon 50 (Walkes), Mulraney 71 (Barco), Gallagher 71 (Damm), Torres 71 (Jahn), Remedi 76 (Matheus Rossetto) Referee: Alex Chilowicz ................................................................. Philadelphia Union (1) 2 Scorers: K. Przybyłko 28pen, C. Burke 65 Yellow card: Elliott 16, Fontana 48, Bedoya 68, Ilsinho 94 Subs used: Mbaizo 46 (Gaddis), Ilsinho 60 (Fontana), Burke 60 (Sergio Santos), Wooten 87 (Przybyłko), Bendik 90 (Blake) Chicago Fire (1) 1 Scorers: R. Berič 42 Red card: Calvo 36 Yellow card: Berič 45, Medrán 57, Mihailovic 88 Subs used: Collier 72 (Sekulić), Navarro 72 (Bornstein), Herbers 72 (Aliseda), Terán 78 (Medrán) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. Toronto (0) 0 Yellow card: Morrow 3 Subs used: Shaffelburg 59 (Morrow), Endoh 59 (Mullins), Priso-Mbongue 76 (Fraser), Nelson 82 (DeLeon) New York City (0) 1 Scorers: J. Medina 51 Yellow card: Callens 46, Castellanos 75, Medina 92 Subs used: Thórarinsson 72 (Mackay-Steven), Acevedo 82 (Parks), Ibeagha 88 (Castellanos) Referee: Nima Saghafi ................................................................. Minnesota United (1) 2 Scorers: R. Lod 44, L. Abubakar 89og Subs used: Hayes 28 (Alonso), Finlay 62 (Reynoso), Edwards 82 (Schoenfeld), Hairston 82 (Hayes) Colorado Rapids (0) 1 Scorers: Andre Shinyashiki 69 Yellow card: Price 32, Wilson 57 Subs used: Benezet 58 (Lewis), Mezquida 79 (Andre Shinyashiki), Kelly 88 (Namli) Referee: Tori Penso ................................................................. DC United (1) 1 Scorers: J. Gressel 32 Yellow card: Mora 14, Brillant 17, Sorga 65, Fisher 74 Subs used: Sorga 62 (Mora), Kamara 73 (Rivas), Nyeman 80 (Asad) Columbus Crew (0) 0 Yellow card: Berhalter 6, Boateng 88, Cadden 94 Subs used: Zelarayán 57 (Mokhtar), Nagbe 57 (Berhalter), Boateng 77 (Alashe), Hamilton 83 (Francis) Referee: Silviu Petrescu ................................................................. Dallas (0) 2 Scorers: F. Jara 60pen, R. Hollingshead 82 Yellow card: Hollingshead 83 Subs used: Pepi 72 (Picault), Twumasi 82 (Ferreira), Tessmann 87 (Jara), Nelson 87 (Ricaurte) Inter Miami (1) 1 Scorers: R. Pizarro 33 Yellow card: Sweat 45, Pizarro 48, González Pírez 54, Reyes 91 Subs used: Nealis 28 (Figal), Ulloa 76 (Pellegrini), Carranza 84 (Trapp), Higuaín 85 (Nealis) Referee: Víctor Rivas ................................................................. Portland Timbers (3) 5 Scorers: J. Niezgoda 6, J. Niezgoda 19, D. Váleri 30pen, E. Williamson 60, A. Polo 74 Subs used: Farfan 63 (Bonilla), Polo 63 (Flores), Mora 72 (Niezgoda), Zambrano 84 (Williamson), Conechny 84 (Chará) LA Galaxy (0) 2 Scorers: C. Pavón 46, C. Pavón 90+1 Subs used: Klještan 46 (Harvey), Lletget 46 (Araujo), Traore 74 (Insúa) Referee: Drew Fischer ................................................................. Los Angeles in play Houston Dynamo ................................................................. SJ Earthquakes in play Real Salt Lake ................................................................. Saturday, October 31 fixtures (EST/GMT) Dallas v Houston Dynamo (1530/1930) Nashville SC v Chicago Fire (2030/0030) Sunday, November 1 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (1630/2030) Atlanta United v Cincinnati (2000/0000) New York City v New York RB (2000/0000) Montreal Impact v Orlando City (2030/0030) New England v DC United (2030/0030) Sporting KC v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Toronto v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Colorado Rapids v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps (2300/0300) LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake (2330/0330) SJ Earthquakes v Los Angeles (2330/0330)