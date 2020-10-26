UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Cologne 2 Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Oct 26 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Cologne 2 Men's Singles matches on Sunday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Alexander Zverev (GER) final won 2-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-2 6-1 semi won Jannik Sinner (ITA) 7-6(3) 6-3 qtr won 8-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 2nd won John Millman (AUS) 6-0 3-6 6-3 1st won (Bye) 2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) final lost 1-Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-2 6-1 semi won 5-Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 5-7 6-4 (CAN) qtr won Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6 7-6(3) 6-1 (ESP) 2nd won Oscar Otte (GER) 6-3 6-2 1st won (Bye) - Jannik Sinner (ITA) semi lost 1-Alexander Zverev (GER) 7-6(3) 6-3 qtr won Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-3 0-6 6-4 2nd won Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-3 6-1 1st won James Duckworth (AUS) 6-1 6-2 5 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) semi lost 2-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-4 5-7 6-4 qtr won Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 1st won (Bye) 8 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) qtr lost 1-Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 2nd won Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-3 6-3 1st won Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 6-2 - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) qtr lost 2-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2-6 7-6(3) 6-1 2nd won Steve Johnson (USA) 7-6(3) 6-3 1st won Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-2 6-3 - Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) qtr lost 5-Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 (CAN) 2nd won 7-Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 2-6 6-3 7-6(3) 1st won Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-4 6-0 - Gilles Simon (FRA) qtr lost Jannik Sinner (ITA) 6-3 0-6 6-4 2nd won 3-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-1 4-6 6-2 1st won Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 7-5 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Alexander Zverev (GER) final won 2-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-2 6-1 semi won Jannik Sinner (ITA) 7-6(3) 6-3 qtr won 8-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 2nd won John Millman (AUS) 6-0 3-6 6-3 1st won (Bye) 2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) final lost 1-Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-2 6-1 semi won 5-Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 5-7 6-4 (CAN) qtr won Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6 7-6(3) 6-1 (ESP) 2nd won Oscar Otte (GER) 6-3 6-2 1st won (Bye) 3 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd lost Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-1 4-6 6-2 1st won (Bye) 5 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) semi lost 2-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-4 5-7 6-4 qtr won Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 1st won (Bye) 7 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 2nd lost Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 2-6 6-3 7-6(3) 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-3 6-1 8 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) qtr lost 1-Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 2nd won Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-3 6-3 1st won Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 6-2 9 Marin Cilic (CRO) 1st lost Steve Johnson (USA) 7-6(3) 6-4