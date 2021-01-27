UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Tuesday (start times are BST) Millwall (0) 0 Yellow card: Kieftenbeld 27, Cooper 33 Subs used: Bennett 72 (Thompson), Böðvarsson 72 (Zohorè), Williams 85 (Wallace) Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Masina 47, Cleverley 48, Chalobah 56, Sierralta 74 Subs used: João Pedro 64 (Cleverley), Zinckernagel 64 (Gray) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Bristol City (2) 2 Scorers: F. Diedhiou 22, F. Diedhiou 26 Yellow card: Diedhiou 5, Vyner 55, Á. Nagy 93 Subs used: Hunt 40 (Rowe), Martin 64 (Diedhiou), Á. Nagy 65 (Wells), Moore 81 (Palmer) Huddersfield Town (0) 1 Scorers: J. Bacuna 59 Yellow card: Pipa Ávila 74, Bacuna 93 Subs used: Pritchard 73 (Álex Vallejo), Phillips 82 (Aarons) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Wednesday, January 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Middlesbrough v Rotherham United (1900) Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Barnsley v Cardiff City (1900) Swansea City v Brentford (1900) Friday, January 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v AFC Bournemouth (2000) Saturday, January 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Middlesbrough (1230) Birmingham City v Coventry City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town (1500) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1500) Cardiff City v Millwall (1500) Derby County v Bristol City (1500) Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (1500) Nottingham Forest v Barnsley (1500) Rotherham United v Swansea City (1500) Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (1500)