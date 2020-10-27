UPDATE 2-Serie A Summaries

Oct 26 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Monday (start times are CET) Milan (1) 3 Scorers: Z. Ibrahimović 2, A. Saelemaekers 47, Z. Ibrahimović 79pen Yellow card: Rafael Leão 70, Ibrahimović 75, Hernández 82 Subs used: Samu Castillejo 72 (Rafael Leão), Krunić 72 (Saelemaekers) Roma (1) 3 Scorers: E. Džeko 14, J. Veretout 71pen, M. Kumbulla 84 Yellow card: Pedro 77, Cristante 81 Subs used: Bruno Peres 66 (Karsdorp), Cristante 76 (Pellegrini), Gonzalo Villar 86 (Veretout) Referee: Piero Giacomelli ................................................................. Saturday, October 31 fixtures (CET/GMT) Crotone v Atalanta (1500/1400) Internazionale v Parma (1800/1700) Bologna v Cagliari (2045/1945)