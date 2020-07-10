UPDATE 2-West Indies in England 2020 Scoreboard

Jul 9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 1st test between England and West Indies on Thursday at Southampton, England West Indies trail England by 147 runs with 9 wickets remaining England 1st innings Rory Burns lbw Shannon Gabriel 30 Dominic Sibley b Shannon Gabriel 0 Joe Denly b Shannon Gabriel 18 Zak Crawley lbw Jason Holder 10 Ben Stokes c Shane Dowrich b Jason Holder 43 Ollie Pope c Shane Dowrich b Jason Holder 12 Jos Buttler c Shane Dowrich b Jason Holder 35 Dom Bess Not Out 31 Jofra Archer lbw Jason Holder 0 Mark Wood c Shai Hope b Jason Holder 5 James Anderson b Shannon Gabriel 10 Extras 0b 6lb 2nb 0pen 2w 10 Total (67.3 overs) 204 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Sibley, 2-48 Denly, 3-51 Burns, 4-71 Crawley, 5-87 Pope, 6-154 Stokes, 7-157 Buttler, 8-157 Archer, 9-174 Wood, 10-204 Anderson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 19 6 41 0 2.16 Shannon Gabriel 15.3 3 62 4 4.00 1w 1nb Alzarri Joseph 13 4 53 0 4.08 1w Jason Holder 20 6 42 6 2.10 1nb ........................................... West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite Not Out 20 John Campbell lbw James Anderson 28 Shai Hope Not Out 3 Extras 0b 6lb 0nb 0pen 0w 6 Total (19.3 overs) 57-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-43 Campbell To Bat : Brooks, Chase, Blackwood, Dowrich, Holder, Joseph, Roach, Gabriel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Anderson 8 4 17 1 2.12 Jofra Archer 6 0 20 0 3.33 Mark Wood 3.3 1 8 0 2.29 Ben Stokes 2 1 6 0 3.00 .................................... Umpire Richard Illingworth Umpire Richard Kettleborough Video Michael Gough Match Referee Brian Broad