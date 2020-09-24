UPDATE 3-League Cup Results

Sep 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the League Cup on Wednesday (start times are BST) 3rd Round ------------------------------------------------------------------ Preston North End (0) 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 2 Fulham (2) 2 Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Millwall (0) 0 Burnley (1) 2 Stoke City (1) 1 Gillingham (0) 0 Morecambe v Newcastle United in play Leicester City v Arsenal in play Fleetwood Town v Everton in play Chelsea v Barnsley in play Thursday, September 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bristol City v Aston Villa (1900/1800) Lincoln City v Liverpool (1945/1845) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1945/1845)