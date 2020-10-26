UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Top Scorers

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Ligue 1 on Sunday 1 B. Dia (Reims) 6 K. Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) I. Niane (Metz) 2 W. Ben Yedder (Monaco) 4 M. Depay (Lyon) G. Kakuta (Racing Club de Lens) I. Ganago (Racing Club de Lens) Y. Wissa (FC Lorient) B. Yılmaz (Lille OSC Métropole) 3 J. Bamba (Lille OSC Métropole) 3 A. Delort (Montpellier HSC) K. Dolberg (Nice) R. Faivre (Stade Brestois 29) Z. Ferhat (Nîmes Olympique) A. Gouiri (Nice) S. Guirassy (Stade Rennais) P. Hamel (FC Lorient) R. Hamouma (AS Saint-Étienne) T. Savanier (Montpellier HSC) F. Thauvin (Marseille) I. Traoré (Angers)