UPDATE 3-Ryanair plane from Stansted lands safely in Oslo after bomb threat

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - A Ryanair aircraft flying from London to Norway has landed safely at Oslo's main airport after receiving a bomb threat while in the air and a suspect has been arrested, Norwegian police said on Friday.

Danish F-16 military aircraft scrambled to escort the plane to Norway, The Danish Defence Command said on its Twitter account.

The situation is under control and police have arrested a 51-year-old British man on suspicion of being behind the threat, the police said in a statement.

The aircraft will now be examined by the emergency squad and bomb group, the police said, adding all passengers were safely evacuated.

There were 142 passengers on board, plus an undisclosed number of crew members, a senior police official told Norwegian media.

"Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board," a Ryanair spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

