UPDATE 4-BOJ lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

* Board keeps rate targets unchanged

* Quarterly report warns of hit to services spending from crisis

* BOJ Kuroda says no immediate risk of return to deflation

* Drops few hints on outcome of March policy review (Adds Kuroda quotes in paragraphs 2-3, 8-9, 12-14)

By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and upgraded its economic forecast for next fiscal year, but warned of escalating risks to the outlook as new coronavirus emergency measures threatened to derail a fragile recovery.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the board also discussed the bank's review of its policy tools due in March, though dropped few hints on what the outcome could be.

"Our review won't focus just on addressing the side-effects of our policy. We need to make it more effective and agile," Kuroda told a news conference.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its targets under yield curve control (YCC) at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for 10-year bond yields.

In fresh quarterly projections, the BOJ upgraded next fiscal year's growth forecast to a 3.9% expansion from a 3.6% gain seen three months ago based on hopes the government's huge spending package will soften the blow from the pandemic.

But it offered a bleaker view on consumption, warning that services spending will remain under "strong downward pressure" due to fresh state of emergency measures taken this month.

"Japan's economy is picking up as a trend," the BOJ said in the report, offering a slightly more nuanced view than last month when it said growth was "picking up."

While Kuroda reiterated the BOJ's readiness to ramp up stimulus further, he voiced hope robust exports and expected roll-outs of vaccines will brighten prospects for a recovery.

"I don't think the risk of Japan sliding back into deflation is high," he said, signalling the BOJ has offered sufficient stimulus for now to ease the blow from COVID-19.

NO EXIT EYED

Many analysts had expected the BOJ to hold fire ahead of a policy review in March, which aims to make its tools sustainable as Japan braces for a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ will discuss ways to scale back its massive purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and loosen its grip on YCC to breathe life back into markets numbed by years of heavy-handed intervention.

Kuroda said the BOJ may look at such options at the review, but stressed a decision will depend on the findings of its scrutiny into the effects and costs of YCC.

He also made clear any steps the BOJ would take will not lead to a withdrawal of stimulus.

"It's too early to exit from our massive monetary easing programme at this point," Kuroda said. "Western economies have been deploying monetary easing steps for a decade, and none of them are mulling an exit now." (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Shri Navaratnam)