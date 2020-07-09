UPDATE 4-Championship Summaries

Jul 8 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Millwall (0) 0 Yellow card: Cooper 86 Subs used: Molumby 63 (Williams), Mahoney 63 (Pearce), Bradshaw 63 (Thompson), Mitchell 83 (Romeo), Ferguson 83 (Wallace) Middlesbrough (0) 2 Scorers: B. Assombalonga 68, A. Fletcher 87pen Yellow card: Assombalonga 66, Saville 70, Howson 93 Subs used: Tavernier 77 (Assombalonga), Clayton 82 (McNair), Dijksteel 83 (Spence) Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (1) 2 Scorers: G. Diangana 11, D. O'Shea 76 Subs used: Robinson 51 (Diangana), Robson-Kanu 59 (Austin), Krovinović 83 (Matheus Pereira), Phillips 84 (Grosicki) Derby County (0) 0 Red card: Sibley 91 Yellow card: Shinnie 24, Whittaker 50, Knight 73, Bogle 88 Subs used: Whittaker 43 (Holmes), Buchanan 65 (Forsyth), Knight 65 (Shinnie), Brown 84 (Martin), Hector-Ingram 84 (Rooney) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Birmingham City (1) 1 Scorers: L. Jutkiewicz 5 Yellow card: Roberts 54, Gardner 72 Subs used: Bellingham 46 (Hogan), Reid 77 (Jérémie Bela) Swansea City (2) 3 Scorers: R. Brewster 12, B. Cabango 45, J. Fulton 52 Yellow card: Fulton 71, Guehi 85, Naughton 92 Subs used: Routledge 82 (Brewster) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Bristol City in play Hull City ................................................................. Wigan Athletic (1) 1 Scorers: K. Moore 33 Yellow card: Williams 63 Subs used: Evans 63 (Dowell), Massey 80 (Naismith) Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Subs used: Amos 46 (Ball), Clarke 57 (Kane), Shodipo 57 (Oteh), Bettache 80 (Chair) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday in play Preston North End ................................................................. Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Stoke City (1700/1600) Friday, July 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v Luton Town (1800/1700) Fulham v Cardiff City (2015/1915) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Reading (1230/1130) Derby County v Brentford (1230/1130) Barnsley v Wigan Athletic (1500/1400) Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion (1500/1400) Hull City v Millwall (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Bristol City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1330/1230) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230)