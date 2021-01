KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 100 companies across various sectors will take part in the Artificial Intelligence for Small and Medium Enterprises (AI4S) programme, under which several artificial intelligence (AI) pilot projects will be implemented via an AI starter kit.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chief executive officer Datuk Azman Mahmud said the programme’s main objective was to increase the number of AI use cases and demonstrate the capability of AI and its potential returns to companies and various entities in the Malaysian economy.

“This (the programme) is another significant milestone for MIDA to collaborate with established companies such as Intel Malaysia and Axiomtek, which are the partners in the AI starter kit launch in August 2020, via a collaborative network of MIDA Taiwan, MIDA headquarters and Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC),” he said during the virtual launch of the programme today.

The AI starter kit is a MIDA effort to bring in the right Industry 4.0 technology for adoption in the local manufacturing organisations and other enterprises.

Among the sectors targeted are machinery and equipment, system integrator, plastic products and drone services.

Two engineers or technicians from each company will undergo a series of training modules by Intel and coordinated by Malaysia Productivity Corporation.

He added that participants would then need to complete their pilot implementation project in their respective manufacturing operations within three months from the completion of the AI4S workshop and hands-on session.

Moving forward, Azman called on Intel to help enable universities in Malaysia to adapt and prepare the future workforce to be ready to embrace AI when they entered the job market, hence eliminating colossal learning curve and saving their prospective employers precious time and resources.

In another note, Intel Corporation vice president (Internet of Things Group) Eric WP Chan said AI was becoming the technology that enabled the Internet of things and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) to embark on the digital journey.

“(The programme is) motivating the SMEs to jump-start their IR4.0 journey with AI as the core of transformation.

“It also nurtures an AI ecosystem that is sustainable driven by leading industry players and government agencies,” he added. - BERNAMA