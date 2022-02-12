12 Malaysian companies to participate in Dubai trade exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve Malaysian companies are set to participate in The Big Dubai 5 trade exhibition, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Dec 5-8.

The companies’ participation in the largest trade exhibition for construction and building materials in West Asia is coordinated by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

“This year, Malaysian companies will showcase products and services in various segments in building materials such as sanitary and bathroom accessories, materials for road construction, electrical wiring and accessories, waterproofing solution and testing equipment for construction materials.

“In line with the increasing demand for eco-friendly products, solar-powered hot water systems and recycled rubber products will also be offered to the potential buyers during the exhibition,“ Matrade said in a statement on Dec 2.

Matrade construction and business services section director, Jamaliah Jamaludin said West Asian countries continue to be the focus markets for Malaysian companies due to upcoming or ongoing projects by the local governments and companies.

“The total global export of building materials to the UAE stood at US$7.82 billion (RMN34.33 billion), while Malaysia’s total export of building materials to UAE was at US$76 million in 2021, illustrating various export opportunities for Malaysian building materials companies.

“The initiative to further enhance Malaysia’s trade with the UAE as an emerging market is in line with the National Trade Blueprint aspiration, which is to elevate Malaysia’s trade competitiveness and strengthen its position globally,” she added.

According to Matrade, Malaysian exporters interested in penetrating the West Asia markets can contact Matrade offices in Dubai (UAE), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Cairo (Egypt), and Doha (Qatar) to get information on market updates, business contacts, and information on business opportunities.

Information on Matrade’s overseas offices can be obtained from its official website, www.matrade.gov.my. - Bernama