KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which is scheduled to be tabled early next year needs to be reviewed considering the apparent and sudden changes in the country's economic landscape following the COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the changes covered many aspects including the way people work and doing business which has started to use the digital platform.

"The changes due to COVID-19 is a certainty, we must take into account the way we work, the approach to business has also changed, so those need to be given attention...hence, the 12MP must be reviewed.

"The 12MP will be tabled early next year, however, the date has not yet been fixed," he told a media conference during the launch of digital payment and financing and e-Dompet MyPay here today.

The tabling of 12MP was initially scheduled on August 6 but has been postponed to January next year as several targets in the plan need to be reviewed following the impact on the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - Bernama