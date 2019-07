PUTRAJAYA: The policies, pro-grammes and initiatives of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) will revolve around three main dimensions, namely economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and social re-engineering.

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said these dimensions will complement each other towards realising Malaysia’s new development model of shared prosperity.

“They are also in line with our efforts to attain the sustainable development goals by 2030. These dimensions are to be underpinned by the principles of enhanced governance and new policy tools,” he said in a pre-recorded video keynote address at the 12th Malaysia Plan: Kick-off Conference today.

Azmin is currently attending the 6th Opec and non-Opec Ministerial Meeting in Vienna.

This 12th Malaysia Plan: Kick-off Conference is the first of several initiatives to engage experts and all stakeholders in the process of formulating the 12th Malaysia Plan. The outcomes of the conference will support 13 inter-agency planning groups and 47 technical working groups that have been established in preparation of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“As we look towards the 12th Malaysia Plan, we have the opportunity for a fresh start to our policy framework. This is especially important as we chart out course towards achieving high-income and developed country status over the 12th Malaysia Plan period.

“In addition, we need to ensure that the benefits of growth are shared and distributed fairly and equitably as we strive towards enhancing the standard of living for all Malaysians.”

He said current, as well as emerging challenges and global trends will be considered while new policy tools and valuable lessons gained from the experience of its key development partners will be leveraged.