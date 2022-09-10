15 Malaysian, international companies win Mihas 2022 Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s Malaysia International Halal Exhibition Awards (MIHAS) 2022 honoured 15 local and international companies that excelled in promoting the halal economy.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), via the Malaysian Foreign Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), hosted the award ceremony at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC), here today.

The winners of the three categories were evaluated based on product, service, the innovative and creative features of their display, and their social media skills in promoting the halal economy.

The three categories were Best Booth Award, Best Innovative Award, the Best MIHAS Promotion via the High Impact Social Media Award, and a special Best Halal Achievement Award.

The Best Booth Award was divided into two categories, the Best Malaysian Booth Award, which Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd and EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd won, while the Best International Booth Award went to Al Ard Palestinian Agri-Products Ltd and Palestinian export company Exportcircless.

The Best National Exhibition Pavilion Award went to the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand while the Best Malaysian State Pavilion Exhibition Award went to the Pahang State Economic Planning Division.

Meanwhile, under the Best Innovative Award category, Mama Global International Sdn Bhd and Ideal Beauty Alliance Sdn Bhd emerged as winners of the Best Food and Beverage Product Innovative Award; Best Non-Food Product Innovative Award (Biotrophic Malaysia Bhd, and B-Crobes Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd) and Best Service Innovative Award (Bizapp Ventures Sdn Bhd and Sinisana Technologies Sdn Bhd).

The High Impact Social Media Award was won by Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd, while Suria Food Manufacturer won the MIHAS Promotion Award through Best Social Media.

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) won the special Best Halal Achievement Award.

The award presentations event was graced by Deputy MITI Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong with MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz in attendance.

Meanwhile, Best Halal Achievement Award winner F&N described the award as meaningful as the company will be celebrating its140th anniversary next year.

The victory will boost the group’s spirit to empower the halal industry in the country.

“We will try to increase efforts to export our products abroad. We are in the process of strengthening our offerings,” government and industry relations and halal affairs director Datuk Raffiq Ariff told Bernama after the ceremony.

Best International Booth Award winner Al’Ard Palestinian Agri-Products Ltd chairman and chief executive officer Ziad S. Anabtawi said he is the third generation managing the family company and he has always been passionate about offering the best Palestinian artisan food.

“Our company name Al’Ard means land in Arabic and as a Palestinian, we believe in organic, environmentally friendly farming because consuming healthy food is so important to maintaining a healthy body.

“Thus, we (the company) thrive on complementing traditional knowledge with contemporary practices to bring consumers the finest quality products. For that effort, we have invested in our regional office in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“This office will focus on expanding our existing markets such as Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia and to penetrate new markets in China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Pakistan as we are expanding our product portfolio to include more agricultural Palestinian traditional products,” he said.

All 1,258 MIHAS 2022 exhibitors were eligible to be selected for the Best Malaysian and International Booth Award, while MIHAS exhibitors needed to register online for the Best Social and Innovative Media Awards.

The selection criteria for the Booth and Pavilion Awards were based on creativity and design uniqueness, presentation, and overall appearance.

The Innovative Award received 61 entries, including 37 from the food and beverage segment, 14 from the non-food segment, and 10 entries from the service segment.

Besides local companies’ participation, international interest was also received from Kuwait, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Palestine, and United Arab Emirates exhibitors. - Bernama