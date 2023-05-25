20 companies set to tap into RM13 trillion global market 2023 through MRANTI Global Accelerator Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: MRANTI, Malaysia's central research & innovation commercialisation agency, is bringing back its successful Global Accelerator Programme (GAP) for 2023. The programme is set to enrol 20 up-and-coming companies and entrepreneurs as it looks to empower and guide these businesses to better tap into a global start-up market that is currently valued at RM13 trillion .

Specifically, GAP is aimed at problem-solving and empowering innovative entrepreneurs and companies with world-class mentorship, market access, and opportunities to prepare them to be investment-ready and scale their businesses.

Continuing its commitment in discovering potential companies for the seventh year running, GAP 2023 will feature a thematic focus on three high-potential industries — Medical and Healthcare, Agriculture, and Drone Technology. Through this thematic approach, GAP aims to improve healthcare outcomes, increase the quality of agricultural production, and advance drone technology - all of which have the potential to substantially impact society and the economy.

The selection of these sectors aligns with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) 10-10 Malaysian Science, Technology, Innovation and Economic (MySTIE) framework, aimed at making Malaysia a high-tech nation by 2030.

“To date, GAP has positively impacted 212 market-ready start-ups and has garnered a total of USD130.45 million in revenue and investment. As MRANTI's flagship programme, GAP has been a vital platform for companies looking to expand their reach in the ASEAN market since its inception in 2017. The programme has evolved over the years to become a trusted platform for mentorship, regional collaboration and partnership, and access to route-to-market partners,” says MRANTI CEO Dzuleira Abu Bakar.

To further maximise learning and scaling opportunities, the GAP cohort will also be able to access MRANTI's vast web of industry experts and partners. Through these industry engagement initiatives, the Programme allows participants to have access to top-notch advisors, mentors, and technical experts, helping them navigate the complex landscape of technology development and commercialisation. Other than collaborating with partners from the three thematic tracks, MRANTI GAP will also include ESG corporates/organisations as partners to incorporate elements of environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Tailored to specific industries, MRANTI GAP offers three comprehensive modules to support companies and entrepreneurs in their growth journey - commercialisation, expansion, and investment & funding. All three modules have been carefully planned and crafted to provide a more effective and holistic education to business management and expansion.

“There are many brilliant ideas and solutions that need the right platform to grow and scale. We have invested substantial time, thought and resources in ensuring GAP is that platform. By providing our community of innovators and entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and support, we enable purposeful ideas and innovations to thrive and make a real impact in their respective industries. With GAP, we aim to bridge the gap between ideation and fruition, empowering companies to become investment-ready and expand their market reach to wider regions,“ adds Dzuleira.



