20 leading brands showcased by Taiwan Excellence at Taiwan Expo 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20 leading brands by Taiwan Excellence - the mark of the highest quality product from Taiwan, were featured at the Taiwan Expo 2022 which was held here on Aug 2-7.

Expo organiser, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) said the event was held at the Sunway Velocity Mall in a brand new online-offline hybrid format designed to capture a wider audience.

Themed “Embrace the Future”, the expo aimed to strengthen the Malaysia-Taiwan business cooperation in the post-pandemic world.

“The Taiwan Excellence Zone featured products from 20 manufacturers subdivided into three categories - smart living, future education and healthcare.

“Each product has its distinctive function and unique selling points that give them an edge against some of the best products in the global market and visitors who were looking for business opportunities were duly rewarded,“ it said in a statement.

Taitra said visitors were dazzled by Taiwan’s innovative products on display, but more importantly, by the many exciting business opportunities.

“Brands that won the coveted Taiwan Excellence award are recognised internationally for their designs, quality and outstanding services.

“Taiwan Excellence is confident that products bearing its mark have what it takes to gain a strong footing in the Southeast Asian market and is actively looking for partners to form strategic and mutually beneficial partnerships,“ it said. - Bernama