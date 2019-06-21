7-Eleven collaborates with Radiant Globaltech for B2B portal

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd (7-Eleven) is adopting Radiant Globaltech Bhd’s AX Retail B2B portal for the 2,323 7-Eleven outlets nationwide.

The B2B portal adoption is expected to streamline the convenience chain store operator’s procurement process and reduce errors in deliveries, invoices and payments.

“With the B2B portal, everything will be done electronically and we foresee quite a lot of savings in the back office, particularly the accounts processing center,” 7-Eleven CEO Colin Harvey told reporters at a signing ceremony with Radiant Globaltech today.

He said that the implementation would allow its outlet to receive stocks with a single scan.

“The system would also be beneficial for our suppliers as there are a lot of immediate data and information that would be available to them,” he added.

The AX Retail B2B portal is scheduled to be implemented in 7-Eleven outlets next month for a duration of three years with a yearly renewal option once the initial agreement has expired.

7-Eleven expects the retail solution technology to be adopted by all of its suppliers within 12 months.

“This partnership with Radiant Globaltech demonstrates 7-Eleven’s continuous efforts in optimising our operational work flows to enhance our back-end business processes, thus making it more effective for our vendors and ultimately provide further convenience for our customers and better services for our customers,” said Harvey.

Radiant Globaltech managing director Paul Yap Ban Foo said that the collaboration with the convenience chain store operator is a vote of confidence to its in-house retail technology solutions.

“We have noted greater acceptance for retail technology solutions including our in-house developed AX Retail B2B portal in recent years, as retail outlets prioritise increasing operational efficiency, especially in multiple outlet chains,” he said.

Commenting on the increased competition in the convenience store segment, Harvey noted the 11,000 7-Eleven outlets, 11,000 Family Mart outlets and 11,000 Lawson outlets in Japan alone.

“There’s still a lot of scope but what we have to do is make sure that 7-Eleven is exciting and there is a reason to shop, whether it be hot food or services. That’s our job, to innovate, to make sure we stay ahead of the game,” he said.