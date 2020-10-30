7-Eleven Malaysia appoints co-CEOs

PETALING JAYA: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd has appointed CFO Wong Wai Keong and executive director Tan U-Ming as the co-CEOs for the company, effective Dec 1, 2020.

Wong will also be appointed as an executive director of the company, effective Nov 1, 2020.

They will jointly succeed Colin George Harvey, who will relinquish his post as executive director and CEO effective Dec 1, 2020 for health reasons. Harvey will continue with the company in his new capacity as an advisor and consultant.

7-Eleven Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Embong said Wong and Tan’s combined 15 years of experience with the company will provide the strength and stability needed to weather through the uncertain economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wong was appointed as CFO of the company in March 2018. Prior to joining 7-Eleven Malaysia, he was the group finance director of SyAqua Group Inc overseeing the Asian markets and Florida, USA where he was involved in the organisation expansion and was instrumental in transforming the group into an integrated functional business. He has previously held management roles in Avon Cosmetics, KFCH Marketing, Ayamas Food Corp, Abbott Laboratories, and Wyeth. He was also a lead application consultant with JD Edwards.

Wong is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountant, the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and the Chartered Global Management Accountants.

Tan was appointed as a director of 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn Bhd in 2008, where he was responsible for overseeing the merchandising, supply chain, procurement and marketing functions. He was appointed to the position of executive director in 2011. Tan was appointed to the board of 7-Eleven Malaysia in August 2013. He currently holds directorships in other private companies of various industries.