Accountant General of Malaysia appointed to PIDM board

PETALING JAYA: The Accountant General of Malaysia Yacob Mustafa has been appointed to Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia’s (PIDM) board of directors effective immediately.

Yacob’s appointment comes as a replacement for Datuk Saat Esa, whose term ended on Oct 30, 2019.

“We welcome Yacob and the wealth of experience he brings with him to the PIDM board. We look forward to his insights and perspectives, which would greatly support our mandate to become an effective resolution authority.

“We would also like to thank Datuk Saat for his contribution and support during his time with PIDM. We wish him the best in his future endeavours,” PIDM chairman Tan Sri Rahamat Bivi Yusoff said in a statement.

Yacob is the Accountant General of Malaysia and has served more than 30 years in various government departments and divisions such as the Government Investment Companies Division of the Ministry of Finance and the Malacca State Development Authority.

He also is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.