ACFIN starts work on four focus areas mandated by PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The secretariat to the Advisory Committee to the Finance Minister (ACFIN) has started its work on four focus areas as mandated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Co-head to the secretariat Nurul Izzah Anwar said the four focus areas are government revenue and expenditure, subsidy and social protection, government-linked companies as well as national debt.

“Four task forces have been set up (one to each focus area). The advisors have met up with the Prime Minister to set the direction and the expectations of our committee,” she told reporters at ACFIN’s progress update media briefing here today.

“Our work is in line with the government’s agenda to provide more conducive environment and plans to attract foreign direct investment and domestic direct investment,“ she said.

Nurul Izzah said the advisory committee acknowledged that many studies and reviews have been undertaken previously involving the four focus areas by various parties including the government.

The advisory committee, hence, endeavoured to validate the previous studies and review as well as to provide a fresh perspective where appropriate, she added.

“We are not trying to reinvent the wheel but it is important to note that with political will, we need to empower, uncover the talent within the civil service and the larger ecosystem,” said Nurul Izzah.

Nurul Izzah reiterated that the primary role of the advisory committee was to conduct engagements and provide advice to the Finance Minister under the direction of Tan Sri Hassan Marican, who is the chair of the advisory committee, as well as other members.

Co-head to the secretariat Khairil Anuar Ramli said ACFIN’s final report will be classified under the Official Secret Act 1972.

However, Khairil Anuar said it was entirely the prerogative of the Finance Minister whether or not to accept the committee’s inputs and to decide the next appropriate course of action.

On the timeline for the preparation of the report, he said the secretariat is not working based on a particular deadline.

“This is not a rush job. The issues are structural and they are legacy in nature. There is a need for a thorough assessment and comprehensive review so that we can submit the report with long-term views in mind,” said Khairil Anuar.

He noted that the advisory committee emphasised the need to do a proper review and study including adequate engagements and syndications with all relevant stakeholders in order to come up with an objective, fair, sustainable, comprehensive recommendations in the long-term interest of the nation.

“Given the complexities, this process requires careful considerations,” he added.

ACFIN was established by Anwar on Feb 7, 2023 to advise him as Finance Minister.

Other members of the committee include Sarawak Energy Bhd chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sapawi and Sunway University Business School Professor of Economics Yeah Kim Leng. - Bernama