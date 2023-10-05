Acronis sets up cyber cloud data centre in Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA: Acronis has set up a cyber cloud data centre in Kuala Lumpur that provides its partners with access to a range of cyber protection solutions.

The solutions empower the cyber security specialist’s partners to create new services and offerings to manage their clients’ data protection needs more efficiently and effectively with faster access, continuous data availability and the added benefit of data sovereignty.

This addition to the company’s global network of cyber cloud data centre, including more than 50 locations worldwide, will provides its partners in Malaysia access to a suite of cyber protection solutions and managed cloud solutions via the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform.

Acronis senior vice-president for Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa sales and global channel Pasha Ershow said, “A local presence is an absolute necessity for modern cloud businesses, and we are proud to deliver the Acronis Cyber Cloud data centre in Malaysia. Every new Acronis Cyber Cloud data centre launch enhances Acronis’ network of availability, enabling our customers to meet regulatory compliance and connectivity demands.”

With the latest addition, he said, the Acronis Cyber Cloud data centre network currently consists of 52 data centres and it will continue to expand the chain.

“Acronis has enjoyed tremendous business growth in the past two years, with 60% global growth in 2022 and Apac being the fastest growing region, including 178% year-on-year in Malaysia. Our innovative solutions are designed to increase global availability and cater to the needs of our service providers and their partners,” Pasha said in an event today to mark the launch of the KL centre.

In 2022, Malaysia recorded over 20,000 cyber attack cases, with almost RM600 million in losses reported throughout the year. Online fraud was found to be the most commonly reported cyber threat in the country, with more than 4,000 reports, followed by malicious codes. These statistics showcase the growing digital threats in Malaysia and the reality that cyber threats are a global issue.

Acronis’ worldwide cyber cloud data centres adhere to the highest standards of physical security to restrict unauthorised physical access and protect the safety of customer data.

“We live in times when the market is moving forward rapidly to cloud solutions and the cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving. Taking control of one’s data has never been more important. Where data resides and ensuring information remains secure have become increasingly important to our partner communities,” said Chan Kee Siak, founder and group CEO of Exabytes.

“We are glad that Acronis is investing in a cloud data centre here in Kuala Lumpur. Acronis partners and customers in Malaysia can look forward to locally hosted cyber protection solutions in compliance with Malaysian data protection legislation while also benefiting from the full range of managed cloud solutions and cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud Platform,” he added.