Ada celebrates record-breaking five years

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated growth agency ADA which celebrated its momentous five-year anniversary today has supported over 3,000 enterprises in their digital transformation journeys to better understand fast-evolving consumer behaviours and successfully engage with new-age consumers.

Some of ADA Asia’s key achievements over the past five years include launching the first of its kind integrated media, creative, tech, ecommerce, customer engagement services, which has gained significant traction; won over 220 APAC industry awards for their clients’ outstanding work; solid triple digit year-on-year (YoY) business growth since 2018, culminating in top line revenue of approximately RM1.3 billion; operating profit crossed RM87 million, and company remained profitable in four of the five years since inception.

Besides, these, it also achieved a diverse and equitable workplace with 50:50 gender ratio across metrics and developed the largest Southeast Asia talent pool of 1,200 specialists in e-commerce and digital marketing and attracted founding investors, Axiata, Softbank Corp & Sumitomo Corporation to support ADA’s growth.

“In our five years of operation, pride of the achievement goes to our amazing 1,200 ada-ians across 11 countries in APAC, who through their vision, creativity, grit and determination built a company from ground up. ADA is pioneering outcome-based solutions that is powered by data, technology, and content, which proved successful for our clients during their transition to digital. As a result, we were able to record five times business growth and transformed many brands” said ADA CEO Srinivas Gattamneni.

Since its inception in 2018, ADA has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation in the region. With offices in 11 markets across Asia and a team of about 1,200 digital experts, ADA has supported some of the largest and most respected brands in the region including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Etiqa Insurance, Petronas, DBS Bank, Laneige, Nestle, Watsons, Burger King, and Toyota.

Looking ahead, ADA plans to continue innovating with a number of exciting initiatives on the horizon ─ focusing on connected analytics, marketing, commerce and customer experience solutions to grow clients’ top line.

The company will be investing in new technologies such as conversational chatbots, Customer Data Platforms, and AI-powered technologies, while expanding its footprint in existing markets and exploring new ones.

ADA also aims to deepen its partnerships with leading companies in the data and AI space, to bring more value to its clients.

“While the historic growth has been satisfying, we remain focused to develop into a broader APAC champion as an integrated growth partner for enterprises. In future, we will be expanding into India, South Korea and Japan to leverage the capabilities we have built to serve large markets. We will continue to broaden and deepen our offerings across the marketing, commerce and customer engagement solutions to provide our clients with tangible solutions and insights for them to succeed in an increasingly competitive and complex business landscape,” said Gattamneni.