Adnan Zaylani appointed deputy governor of Bank Negara Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Finance has approved the appointment of Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid as deputy governor of Bank Negara Malaysia for a three-year term effective tomorrow.

Adnan Zaylani will oversee the financial markets and development sectors. He will be a member of the bank’s board of directors and continue to serve on various committees of the bank, including the management committee, monetary policy committee, reserve management committee, financial risk management committee, financial stability committee and joint policy committee.

Adnan Zaylani joined the bank in 1994 and holds a Master of Public Policy from the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. He also holds a Master of Science in Global Market Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Throughout his 29-year career with Bank Negara, he has been involved in diverse areas of central banking, ranging from investments and financial markets, foreign exchange policy, Islamic finance and financial sector development.

He is currently the chairman of the financial markets committee, and a member of the board executive committee of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation, the board of directors of Kumpulan Wang Amanah Persaraan and the board of directors of International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance.