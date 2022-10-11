Advancing the future of metalworking industry with Taiwan Excellence Toward Metal Processing 4.0 webinar

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan Excellence and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) yesterday hosted the Toward Metal Processing 4.0 webinar, which introduced advanced and smart metal processing solutions from Taiwan.

It was co-held with the FMM to familiarise the Malaysian manufacturing industry with Taiwan’s smart metalworking machine tools. The event created interactive channels of communications and built a deeper relationship between Taiwanese smart solution suppliers and Malaysian metal processing companies.

During the webinar, Taiwan Excellence award-winners Axile, Axisco, and Honor Seiki shared their products and solutions. Axile introduced its Industry 4.0 management solution, ART, which can realise real-time monitoring on production process, machine tools and components condition to improve production performance and reduce power consumption.

Separately, Axisco presented its servo broaching machine which uses servo motor to effectively reduce power losses. The HMI interface can simplify operation procedure, and make operators approach high-precision with ease.

Additionally, Honor’s vertical lathes and aviation processing solutions are equipped with a smart cutter management system to massively reduce the time to change cutters, and improve the production accuracy and efficiency.

FMM digital economy working committee vice chairman Dr Helena Eian Yeut Lan said the Covid-19 pandemic has reshaped the supply chain. Therefore, smart manufacturing has become today’s top concern.

“To embrace Industry 4.0, the Malaysian government launched the Industry4WRD (National Policy on Industry 4.0) to drive digital transformation of the manufacturing. Taiwan is well-positioned to take the leading role in Industry 4.0 development and implementation. With Taiwan’s latest smart solution, a closer cooperation between Malaysia and Taiwan is expected,” she said in her speech during the webinar.