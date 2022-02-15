AEON Malaysia implements minimum wage hike effective this year

KUALA LUMPUR: AEON Co (M) Bhd and AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd (AEON Malaysia) shares the good news when it announces the implementation of minimum wage hike for Grade G employees from RM1,200 to RM1,500 per month effective Jan 1. This amount is the basic salary which does not include allowances or other incentives.

AEON Malaysia said it has always prioritises the welfare of its employees and welcomes the recommendation from the Human Resources Ministry. Accordingly, the effective date of the new minimum wage by AEON Malaysia is earlier than the date recommended by the government, which is by the end of 2022.

“We are very grateful to be able to implement the new minimum wage for our Grade G employees. It is in line with AEON Sayap Bagimu’s sustainability initiative which aims at providing opportunities, encouragement and support to stakeholders, especially those in need. The decision made is based on their best interests and welfare to help alleviate the living cost as well as in support of the recommendations by the government thus the swift implementation,“ said AEON Malaysia chief human resources officer cum director of corporate communications Dr Kasuma Satria Mat Jadi.

“AEON Malaysia is supported by approximately 13,000 employees of various grades nationwide. Known as ‘AEON Warriors’, they are the company’s most valuable assets. Their welfare and livelihoods are our key priority. Through AEON Warriors, we will continue to implement new retail innovations to remain competitive in facing the current challenges and most importantly, for the convenience of our customers.

We stand firm and stay united to play our roles in generating the country’s economy,” added Dr Kasuma.

Prior to this, the minimum wage was last revised on Feb 1, 2020 during the presentation of 2020 Budget, with a salary increment from RM1,100 to RM1,200 per month.

AEON’s initiative in implementing minimum wage hike is in line with the efforts to champion the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals where the focus is on providing good jobs and economic growth. It promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.