KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Bank Bhd is targeting to grow the cardholder base for both its debit and credit cards by 15 per cent next year.

Group chief executive officer Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil said Affin Bank currently has more than 900,000 debit and credit cardholders and aims to break the one million milestone next year through various campaigns and initiatives.

“These campaigns are among the various initiatives by the bank to strengthen our relationship with customers and to constantly bring added value to customers as part of the bank’s progress to become the preferred bank,” he said.

He told reporters this after presenting prizes to winners of the ‘Scootvaganza is Back’ campaign here today.

The campaign, which ran from May 16 to Sept 16 this year, awarded lucky customers with Vespa scooters and bicycles for their spending with Affin cards.

Apart from the Scootvaganza is Back campaign, Kamarul Ariffin said the bank is also running an Affin Cards Usage Campaign to reward Affin Cardmembers with 2.5 million Enrich Miles points from Nov 1 this year until Feb 29 next year.

“Affin cardmembers will automatically earn entries by spending with their Affin cards,” he said.

He added that new card members, who had successfully applied for an Affin Credit Card during the campaign period, would gain extra entries. - Bernama