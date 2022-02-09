Air Liquide opens new head office for Malaysia operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Air Liquide, a French multinational company that supplies industrial gases and services to various industries including medical, chemical and electronic manufacturers, has opened up a new head office for its Malaysia operations in 1Power House, Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

In a statement on Feb 9, it said the new head office would host a total of 450 employees from Air Liquide Malaysia and Cryogenic Tank Services, which supported the local operations in the country, and APAC Global Services (AGS) head office that provides shared services for Air Liquide entities across over 14 countries in the Asia-Pacific.

The new office inauguration was attended by the Deputy Minister of Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Lim Ban Hong and the French ambassador Roland Galharague.

Meanwhile, Lim said Air Liquide’s long-term presence reflected great confidence and reinforced Malaysia as the regional services hub location of choice in Asia.

“Through their commitment to technology and innovation, Air Liquide’s operations bring immense value to the country towards broadening the ecosystem, boosting economic multipliers, collaborations with local universities and small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs), transferring technology and innovative skills and creating high-skilled jobs.

“This new office marks a significant milestone of growth and we aspire to facilitate more attractive innovative and high-tech investments into Malaysia,” he said.

Entering into Malaysia in 1927, Air Liquide’s early operations focuses on supporting local industry, providing an array of industrial and medical gases and engineering services.

In recent years, its operations in Malaysia have diversified and grown exponentially, beginning with the addition of the Smart Innovative Operations Centre in 2018, which enables remote management of production Air Liquide Large Industries production units spanning eight countries across the region. - Bernama